6 Dolphins earn honor of team captain as Week One arrives

MIAMI GARDENS — Monday afternoon in Miami Gardens marked the start of Week One and a new era for the Dolphins.

"Working with a new staff and all these guys bring to the table is incredible, so to be able to go out there and showcase that is very exciting," said Defensive Lineman Zach Seiler.

Excitement best describes the vibes in Miami Gardens. The guys haven't played football since January, and now, with days before the season kicks off, it's a new beginning for their first-year head coach too.

"I'll be anxious for it. I've put in the work. I'll make my calls fast. I'll be decisive and can't have any regrets on game day. You have to go out there and coach free and do everything that you can," said Head Coach Jeff Hafley.

With Week One starting up in a few days, the Fins had a big question hovering over them: who will be the team captains?

There are six names for you: Devon Achane, Aaron Brewer, Jordyn Brooks, Patrick Paul, Zach Seiler, and, of course, the QB Malik Willis.

"I'm excited the players voted for those guys and I think they deserve it in each of their own ways they've showed the ability to lead," said Hafley.

For Center Aaron Brewer, he knows this team isn't expected to be good, but he wants to lead his guys to do the unthinkable.

"Nobody believes in us right now, so I love that. I love doubters; I love haters, and so I put that on my back and walk with my chin high," said Brewer.

Spoken like a true leader, and while the guys are ready to make believers out of the league, Patrick Paul says being a team captain is just one of his goals this year.

"All-Pro, Pro Bowl, Super Bowl," said Paul.