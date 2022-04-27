5 greatest positions of need for Dolphins in 2022 NFL Draft

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have the fewest picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, so they'll need to make the most of their opportunities when they're on the clock.

Here are five positions of need for the Dolphins that could be addressed this weekend, in order of greatest need.

Center

Current Roster Count: 1

Returning: Michael Deiter

New: None

Presumed Starter: Deiter

Rick Scuteri/AP Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett motions to center Michael Deiter (63) during the first half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Michael Deiter is the starter by default, considering he's the only center on the roster. But the Dolphins will be looking for some competition at that position in the locker room.

Deiter started eight games at center last season, but an injury kept him off the field for the other nine. The 2019 third-round draft pick made the switch to center after spending the first two seasons at left guard.

Expect the Dolphins to make center a priority in the draft.

Defensive End

Current Roster Count: 2

Returning: Emmanuel Ogbah

New: Daeshon Hall

Presumed Starter: Ogbah

Tyler Kaufman/AP Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans.

The Dolphins are in desperate need of another pass rusher. Emmanuel Ogbah is a lock on one end, but the Dolphins need a reliable edge rusher to put opposite him.

Daeshon Hall spent the 2020 season on San Francisco's practice squad and sat out last season before signing with Miami in February.

Running Back

Current Roster Count: 5

Returning: Salvon Ahmed, Gerrid Doaks, Myles Gaskin

New: Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert

Presumed Starter: Mostert

Jed Jacobsohn/AP San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert runs against Miami Dolphins strong safety Bobby McCain (28) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins during the first half of a game Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Dolphins acquired Raheem Mostert in free agency from the San Francisco 49ers, but the rest of the depth chart leaves plenty to be desired. Ahmed and Gaskins, the lone holdovers from last season, combined for just 761 yards and three scores, so Miami could use a young back it can groom to complement Mostert.

Mostert, who played for the Dolphins as an undrafted rookie in 2015, is not only back in his home state, but he's also reunited with new Miami head coach Mike McDaniel, who was his offensive coordinator in San Francisco.

Edmonds, who came to Miami from Arizona in free agency, has started 15 games in four seasons with the Cardinals.

Linebacker

Current Roster Count: 9

Returning: Jerome Baker, Sam Eguavoen, Darius Hodge, Calvin Munson, Jaelan Phillips, Duke Riley, Elandon Roberts, Brennan Scarlett, Andrew Van Ginkel

New: None

Presumed Starter: Baker, Phillips, Van Ginkel

Wilfredo Lee/AP Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips sacks New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon during the second half of a game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The linebacker corps is good. It's just not great.

Miami hasn't had a Pro Bowl linebacker on its roster since Joey Porter in 2008. That could change with the emergence of converted defensive end Jaelan Phillips, whose 8.5 sacks last season set a rookie record for the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have a history of drafting linebackers in later rounds, including Jerome Baker (third-round pick in 2018) and Andrew Van Ginkel (fifth-round pick in 2019), who contributed a combined 9.5 sacks last season.

Punter

Current Roster Count: 1

Returning: None

New: Thomas Morstead

Presumed Starter: Morstead

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Atlanta Falcons punter Thomas Morstead punts the ball away during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

The team has signed veteran Thomas Morstead from the Atlanta Falcons, but he's not likely to be a long-term solution for Miami.

Morstead has only played in seven games each of the past two seasons, so he could be on his last leg, so to speak.

If Miami targets youth over experience for this position, why not get the nation's best? Matt Araiza was last year's Ray Guy Award winner as college football's top punter.