3 former Dolphins join 2022 coaching staff

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Some familiar faces will be joining new Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel in 2022.

The Dolphins on Friday announced McDaniel's coaching staff for the 2022 season.

Among the 26 assistant coaches on McDaniel's staff are three former Dolphins — Sam Madison, Patrick Surtain and Wes Welker.

Madison will coach cornerbacks for Miami, where he spent nine seasons from 1997-2005 and played in four straight Pro Bowls during his time with the Dolphins.

The NFL's interceptions leader in 1999, Madison will coach three-time Pro Bowler Xavien Howard, who led the NFL in interceptions in 2018 and 2020.

AP Photo/Phil Coale Miami Dolphins cornerback Sam Madison gives the safe sign after his first-quarter recovery of a Jacksonville Jaguars fumble, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2003, in Jacksonville, Fla. Madison would also make two interceptions in the game, one for a fourth-quarter touchdown, as the Dolphins defeated the Jaguars 24-10.

Before returning to Miami, Madison spent the previous three seasons as cornerbacks and secondary coach with the Kansas City Chiefs, helping them to win Super Bowl LIV in the stadium where he once played.

He'll be joined by former Dolphins teammate Surtain, who joins Miami as a defensive assistant.

Surtain spent seven of his 11 NFL seasons with the Dolphins and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection. He most recently served as head coach at American Heritage School in nearby Plantation.

AP Photo/Gary I. Rothstein Miami Dolphins cornerback Patrick Surtain intercepts a pass from Balitmore Ravens quarterback Jeff Blake, not shown, to Chester Taylor, rear, in the third quarter, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2002, at Pro Player Stadium. The Dolphins won 26-7.

Madison and Surtain combined for 697 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 60 interceptions and two touchdowns during their time together.

Welker joins the Dolphins as wide receivers coach. He spent the previous three seasons with McDaniel in San Francisco coaching receivers for the 49ers.

The Dolphins' all-time leader in kickoff return yards played three seasons for Miami from 2004-06.

AP Photo/Kathy Willens Brad Smith, a versatile player for the New York Jets, stops Miami Dolphins wide receiver Wes Welker in the third quarter of the Dolphins' 20-17 loss to the Jets, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Madison, Surtain and Welker played together during the 2004 season.

In other staffing news, Frank Smith was hired as offensive coordinator. Smith was the run game coordinator and offensive line coach for the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

Josh Boyer returns as Miami's defensive coordinator. He's entering his fourth season with the Dolphins and third as defensive coordinator.

Boyer is one of 12 holdovers whom McDaniel retained from last season.