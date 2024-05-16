2024 Miami Dolphins schedule: Opener against Jaguars, at Green Bay on Thanksgiving night

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Here is a game-by-game look at the 2024 Miami Dolphins schedule, released Wednesday by the NFL.

Jacksonville Jaguars (Sept. 8)

Ian Walton/AP Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence prepares to pass the ball during the first half against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is 2-0 against Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in their careers. They first faced each other when Lawrence's Clemson steamrolled Tagovailoa's Alabama 44-16 in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Then they met again in London when the Jaguars snapped a 20-game losing streak with a 23-20 victory in 2021. Can Lawrence keep the streak alive? The Jaguars hold a slight 6-5 edge against Miami all-time, including a 17-7 win on their last visit to Hard Rock Stadium in 2018.

Buffalo Bills (Sept. 12)

The Dolphins will be looking for payback on "Thursday Night Football" after letting the AFC East Division title slip away in a 21-14 loss to the Bills in the final game of the 2023 regular season.

at Seattle Seahawks (Sept. 22)

Doug Murray/AP The Seattle Seahawks attempt to block a field goal by the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Two teams at extreme opposite ends of the country will meet in Seattle, more than 3,000 miles from Miami. Pete Carroll steps into an advisor role in 2024 after 14 seasons as the Seahawks head coach, becoming the all-time wins leader. In his place is former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald (not to be confused with Miami's Mike McDaniel).

Tennessee Titans (Sept. 30)

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis falls with the ball near the end zone during the first half of a "Monday Night Football" game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Dolphins led Tennessee 27-13 in the fourth quarter last December, only to give up two touchdowns in the final minutes as the Titans stunned Miami 28-27 at home. Rookie quarterback Will Levis overcame a fourth-quarter turnover and led the Titans on consecutive scoring drives, capped by Derrick Henry's 3-yard touchdown run and Nick Folk's game-winning extra point. Even though the Titans have moved on from Henry, they've now got a dynamic receiver in Calvin Ridley for Levis to target.

at New England Patriots (Oct. 6)

After losing 10 straight games at Gillette Stadium between 2009-18, the Dolphins are 3-2 in their last five trips to New England, including last season's 24-17 win. That's when Miami receiver Tyreek Hill called Patriots fans "some of the worst fans in the NFL."

at Indianapolis Colts (Oct. 20)

Doug Murray/AP Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz prepares the offense at the line of scrimmage near the end zone during a game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Dolphins and Colts once were divisional foes before the 2002 realignment sent Indianapolis to the AFC South. Miami was 45-21 against the Colts during their old AFC East days, when the teams met twice per season. Since then, however, the Dolphins are just 3-7, including a 27-17 loss when they last played in 2021.

Arizona Cardinals (Oct. 27)

Rick Scuteri/AP Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa celebrates with teammates during a game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns in just his second NFL start as Miami rallied for a 34-31 victory when these teams last met in 2020. Miami is 5-1 at home against the Cardinals, who will come to South Florida for the first time since 2016.

at Buffalo Bills (Nov. 3)

Matt Durisko/AP Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushes for an 11-yard touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Bills have pretty much owned Miami in the Josh Allen era. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is 10-2 against the Dolphins in his career, including a perfect 6-0 mark at home. Buffalo is 8-1 against the Dolphins since 2020 and has won eight consecutive home games in the rivalry, including a 34-31 playoff win during the 2022 season.

at Los Angeles Rams (Nov. 11)

Doug Murray/AP Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa smiles as he celebrates with offensive tackle Adam Pankey (78) after running back Myles Gaskin (37) scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

This will be Miami's third consecutive trip to face a Los Angeles team at SoFi Stadium after splitting the past two meetings against the Chargers. In fact, since the Chargers and Rams returned to the L.A. market, the Dolphins are 3-1 in games played there. Miami has won five in a row against the Rams, last losing in St. Louis in 2001.

Las Vegas Raiders (Nov. 17)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey intercepts a game-sealing pass in the end zone intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker during the fourth quarter Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Raiders 20-13.

The Raiders are 1-2 against the Dolphins since moving to Las Vegas in 2020. This is the second straight season that the Raiders will face the Dolphins in South Florida. Miami cornerback Jalen Ramsey caught a game-sealing interception in the end zone with 22 seconds left to preserve a 20-13 victory last November. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, arguably Miami's top loss in free agency, will make his return to Hard Rock Stadium in a Raiders uniform. He had a career-high nine sacks a season ago.

New England Patriots (Nov. 24)

Doug Murray/AP Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prepares to take the snap at the line of scrimmage against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

For the first time since 1999, someone other than Bill Belichick will lead the Patriots into Hard Rock Stadium. That man is first-time head coach Jerod Mayo. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was 5-0 against the Patriots under Belichick. The Dolphins have won four in a row against New England at home, including a 31-17 victory last October.

at Green Bay Packers (Nov. 28)

Doug Murray/AP Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert runs with the ball and is tripped up by Green Bay Packers safeties Innis Gaines and Tariq Carpenter, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Winning in Green Bay hasn't come easy for the Dolphins in recent years. The Dolphins are just 1-3 in their past four games at Lambeau Field, including a 31-12 loss in 2018. Their lone win in their four previous trips was a 23-20 overtime victory in 2010. Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love threw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns in his first season as a full-time starter after the Packers parted ways with Aaron Rodgers.

New York Jets (Dec. 8)

Aaron Rodgers will presumably make his debut with the Jets a year later than anticipated after a season-ending injury four plays into his New York debut. The former Green Bay quarterback led the Packers to a victory in South Florida on Christmas in 2022, throwing for 238 yards and a touchdown. But his current team hasn't won at Hard Rock Stadium since 2015.

at Houston Texans (Dec. 15)

Tyler Kaufman/AP Houston Texans center Jimmy Morrissey (79) lines up against the Miami Dolphins during a preseason game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Houston.

The Dolphins are 0-5 in Houston since the NFL resurrected football in that city with the birth of the Texans in 2002. Miami's last win in Houston was in 1996, one year before the Oilers left for Tennessee.

San Francisco 49ers (Dec. 22)

The 49ers will visit Hard Rock Stadium for the first time since blowing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert scored San Francisco's final touchdown on a 1-yard run late in the third before the Chiefs mounted their comeback. Speaking of the Super Bowl, San Francisco was also Miami's opponent when the Dolphins last played for the Vince Lombardi Trophy to cap the 1984 season.

at Cleveland Browns (Dec. 29)

Doug Murray/AP Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to throw the ball under pressure from Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns in a lopsided 39-17 win against the Browns at Hard Rock Stadium in 2022. But that was with Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended because of various sexual assault accusations. Watson had season-ending shoulder surgery last November, but he should be ready to go by the start of the season. The Dolphins lost to the Browns 41-24 on their last visit to Cleveland in 2019.

at New York Jets (Jan. 4 or 5)

Noah K. Murray/AP Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland runs an interception back for a touchdown against the New York Jets just before halftime Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Trailing 10-6 just before halftime of last year's game at MetLife Stadium, Jets quarterback Tim Boyle heaved a desperation pass toward the end zone in the hopes of putting his team ahead. Instead, Dolphins safety Jevon Holland intercepted the ball at Miami's 1-yard line and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown with no time left on the clock. The Dolphins went on to win 34-13, improving to 7-1 against the Jets since 2020.

