2-time Super Bowl-winning linebacker Trey Flowers signs with Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Two-time Super Bowl-winning linebacker Trey Flowers has signed with the Miami Dolphins.

The team announced the addition of Flowers on Monday, two days after Miami defeated Philadelphia in the preseason finale.

First-year Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Sunday that the team recently hosted Flowers for a workout.

"What I saw was a guy [who is] in shape [who is] ready to play," McDaniel said. "He's a consummate professional with a lot of versatility to his game and length. His style of football is conducive to the style we play. His versatility is attractive."

Gregory Payan/AP New England Patriots linebacker Trey Flowers makes a play against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia won the game 41-33.

Flowers earned two Super Bowl rings in four seasons with the New England Patriots, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2015. He spent the last three seasons with the Detroit Lions, who released him in March.

The 29-year-old has 31.5 sacks and 261 total tackles in his seven-year career.

Miami finished 2-1 in the preseason. The Dolphins must cut their roster from 80 to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday.