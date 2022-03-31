Bruce Arians retires as Buccaneers head coach; Todd Bowles promoted to top spot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Arians has decided to retire as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and move into a front-office role with the team, a stunning move announced Wednesday night.

Arians, who will turn 70 this coming season, coached the Bucs to the Super Bowl title in the 2020 season, which was Tom Brady's first with Tampa Bay.

The Bucs were 31-18 in Arians' three seasons there and he was 80-48-1 in eight seasons as a head coach overall, including his five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

Brian Westerholt/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles watches from the sideline during the team's game against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Bowles will replace head coach Bruce Arians, who decided to retire from coaching.

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will replace Arians as coach.