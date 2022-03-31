Watch
Bruce Arians retires as Buccaneers head coach; Todd Bowles promoted to top spot

Bowles previously served as defensive coordinator
Brynn Anderson/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians walks along the sideline before the team's NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta.
Posted at 10:41 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 22:45:49-04

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Arians has decided to retire as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and move into a front-office role with the team, a stunning move announced Wednesday night.

Arians, who will turn 70 this coming season, coached the Bucs to the Super Bowl title in the 2020 season, which was Tom Brady's first with Tampa Bay.

The Bucs were 31-18 in Arians' three seasons there and he was 80-48-1 in eight seasons as a head coach overall, including his five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

Todd Bowles to replace Bruce Arians with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles watches from the sideline during the team's game against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will replace Arians as coach.

