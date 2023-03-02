Aaron Rodgers still undecided about NFL future after darkness retreat

Aaron Rodgers did not come out of his four-day darkness treat with a definitive answer about whether he will return to the NFL next season.

Speaking on the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast," Rodgers said he will make his decision "soon enough."

Rodgers had about a 1 1/2-hour conversation with Marcus.

"There was an understanding that I would walk into the unknown. I think it was part anxiety and part excitment," Rodgers said.

Navigating the room, which had a bed, bath and toilet, was challenging, Rodgers stated. He said that he counted steps to avoid injuring himself.

Rodgers said he was fed meals, mostly salads. In between those meals, the quarterback said he spent the day reflectng.

He noted that it's not often people get time to unplug from technology and society. While he had never spent four days in darkness before, Rodgers said he typcally spends the first month of the offseason thinking about his future.

"I thought it would be an awesome opporunity to reset," Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he spent one day in particular just thinking about what his life would be life if he decided to retire.

"A lot of fear and insecuritiy came up about what retirment looks like," Rodgers said.

He also spent a full day thinking what life would be like if he played another season in the NFL. In both scenearios, Rodgers said he saw his "full self," which he described as a "sweet experience."

Rodgers said he will be consulting with important people in his life about his future, but he noted that the that decision about whether to play quarterback again will be his.