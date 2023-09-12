Watch Now
Aaron Rodgers out for season after just 4 snaps with Jets

Newly acquired Jets QB injured in Monday night's game against Bills
New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers limps after being sacked in first quarter of 'Monday Night Football' game, Sept. 11, 2023
Rusty Jones/AP
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers limps after a sack during the first quarter of a "Monday Night Football" game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sep. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Posted at 11:31 AM, Sep 12, 2023
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is out for the season after just four snaps with his new team.

An MRI revealed that Rodgers suffered a torn left Achilles tendon in Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL.com. He'll miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

Rodgers, who turns 40 in December, hasn't missed a game since 2017.

That means Zach Wilson – the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft – will be the Jets starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd in first quarter of 'Monday Night Football' game, Sept. 11, 2023
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd during the first quarter of their "Monday Night Football" game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Rodgers was sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd and sat on the MetLife Stadium turf, where he appeared to reach down at his leg before trainers attended to him. He stood up after a few moments but needed help getting to New York's sideline.

He later returned to the sideline wearing a boot.

