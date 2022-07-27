TAMPA, Fla. — Veteran wide receiver Julio Jones has found a new home in Tampa.

The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver signed a one-year contract Wednesday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving star quarterback Tom Brady a new target to throw to entering his third season in the Sunshine State.

Jones comes to Tampa Bay after a lackluster season with the Tennessee Titans, who released him in March. The Titans acquired Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons before the start of last season.

Matt Patterson/AP Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones participates in player warmups before a game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston.

He joins a receiving corps that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Breshad Perriman.

Jones, 33, leads the NFL in receiving yards (10,593) since 2014, while Evans leads the NFL in touchdown catches (75). Now they're teammates.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft has twice led the league in receiving yards (2015 and 2018) and tied for the league lead in receptions in 2015.

Jones has amassed 879 receptions for 13,330 yards and 61 touchdowns in his career. That includes 114 catches for 1,841 yards and 11 touchdowns against the Buccaneers during his days with the Falcons.