49ers hang on late for 23-17 wild-card playoff victory over Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas — Versatile receiver Deebo Samuel ran 26 yards for a touchdown the play after an interception by Dak Prescott and the San Francisco 49ers held on for a 23-17 wild-card victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The 49ers overcame an interception by Jimmy Garoppolo when they led by 13 in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys had a final chance with 32 seconds remaining and were at the San Francisco 41 with 14 seconds to go when Prescott took off up the middle intending to slide and spike the ball for a final play.

Brandon Wade/AP Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks dejected after throwing an incomplete pass, turning the ball over on downs to the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. San Francisco won 23-17.

But Dallas didn't get the snap off from the 24 until after the clock hit 0:00.