2022 'Sunday Night Football' preview

WPTV.com takes a game-by-game look at the complete "Sunday Night Football" lineup for the 2022 season. All games can be seen on WPTV.

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams | Sept. 8 (Thursday)

Joshua Bessex/AP Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller takes part in a drill during practice at the team's training camp Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Pittsford, N.Y.

The Bills travel to Southern California to face the defending Super Bowl champion Rams in the annual Thursday night kickoff game. It will also mark the return of Bills linebacker Von Miller to SoFi Stadium, where he helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys | Sept. 11

Mark LoMoglio/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of the NFL season opener, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

After a brief retirement, future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady is back with the Buccaneers for a third season. Brady is a perfect 6-0 against the Cowboys in his career – the most wins by any quarterback without a loss to Dallas.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers | Sept. 18

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy talks with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields before a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago.

Chicago turns to first-year head coach Matt Eberflus to rebuild the Bears' aging roster. The former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator hired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to develop 2021 first-round quarterback Justin Fields. Getsy comes from Green Bay, where he spent the last three seasons as passing game coordinator and position coach to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos | Sept. 25

David J. Phillip/AP San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance throws a pass against the Houston Texans during a preseason game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston.

Even Jimmy Garoppolo was surprised to be back in San Francisco for another season. He's now the No. 2 quarterback behind 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance, who was 1-1 subbing for an injured Garoppolo last season. The Broncos will also have a new starting quarterback in Russell Wilson, who was traded to Denver in March after spending his first 10 seasons in Seattle.

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Oct. 2

Mark Humphrey/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor during the second half of Super Bowl LV, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

This is a rematch of Super Bowl LV, which was played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Brady and the Buccaneers pounded the Chiefs 31-9 to become the first team to win a Super Bowl on their home field.

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens | Oct. 9*

Nick Wass/AP Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore.

When the Bengals beat the Ravens 41-17 in Baltimore last season, it was the largest margin of victory in franchise history. Ravens quarterback and former Boynton Beach Community High School star Lamar Jackson was sacked five times, while Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns. The Bengals went on to swept the Ravens for the first time since 2015 and play in the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988 season.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles | Oct. 16*

Julio Cortez/AP Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during the first half of against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Dak Prescott threw a career-high five touchdowns passes against the Eagles in Philadelphia last season as the Cowboys swept their NFC East Division rival for the first time since 2012. It also marked the first time Dallas has swept the NFC East for the first time since 1998.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins | Oct. 23*

Don Wright/AP Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores shake hands on the field after a game Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 27-14.

Brian Flores will make his return to Hard Rock Stadium after being fired by the Dolphins in January. It's sure to be awkward when Flores, who now serves as Pittsburgh's senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach, stands on the opposing sideline after filing a lawsuit against the Dolphins, alleging racial discrimination. Flores spent three seasons as Miami's head coach, leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record and back-to-back winning campaigns – but never guiding Miami to the playoffs.

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills | Oct. 30*

Mike Roemer/AP Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hugs Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after a game Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 22-0.

Two great former first-round quarterbacks will duel in western New York. Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers is back for an 18th season with the only team he's ever played for since the Packers selected him with the 24th overall pick in 2005, while Buffalo's Josh Allen will face the Packers for just the second time since the Bills made him the No. 7 overall pick in 2018. The Packers pitched a 22-0 shutout the last time they faced the Bills during Allen's rookie season.

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs | Nov. 6*

Wade Payne/AP Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles away from Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree in the first half of a game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

As great as Kanas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been in his young NFL career, he's 0-2 against the Titans. Ryan Tannehill and the Titans thumped Mahomes and the Chiefs 27-3 when they met last season in Nashville. But Tennessee's quarterback knows he's got rookie third-round draft pick Malik Willis waiting to supplant him.

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers | Nov. 13*

Matt Patterson/AP Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Houston.

Two of the West Coast's up-and-coming young quarterbacks face off when the Chargers visit the Bay Area. San Francisco's Trey Lance, the third overall pick in last year's draft, will host 2020 first-round pick Justin Herbert and the Chargers. The 49ers have lost five straight in the series dating to 2002, when the Chargers were in San Diego.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers | Nov. 20*

Fred Vuich/AP Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky passes against the Detroit Lions during the first half of a preseason game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

The Bengals swept the Steelers last season for the first time since 2009. Now that Ben Roethlisberger is retired, Pittsburgh will have a new full-time quarterback for the first time 2003. Former first-round pick Mitch Trubisky is the short-term solution for the Steelers, but Kenny Pickett (who played at the same stadium while attending Pittsburgh in college) is the apparent quarterback of the future.

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings | Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving)

Winslow Townson/AP Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook runs against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass.

The Patriots return to U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time since losing to Philadelphia in Super Bowl LII. Minnesota is accustomed to playing on Thanksgiving, but the Vikings haven't beaten New England since 2000, when Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was in his first season with the team. The Patriots are 3-2 in Thanksgiving games.

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles | Nov. 27*

Jeffrey Phelps/AP Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws during a game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec 6. 2020, in Green Bay, Wis.

These two playoff teams from a season ago are looking to win a playoff game this season. Green Bay was the NFC's No. 1 seed each of the past two seasons, only to lose its first playoff game at home both times. Meanwhile, the Eagles have made the playoffs all but once since winning the Super Bowl during the 2017 season.

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys | Dec. 4*

Doug McSchooler/AP Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan throws against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half of a preseason game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Indianapolis.

After 14 years in Atlanta, Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in March. He becomes the fifth different starting quarterback for the Colts in as many seasons.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos | Dec. 11*

Jack Dempsey/AP Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Denver.

The Chiefs have won six consecutive AFC West Division championships, but the Broncos are challenging with the acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson from Seattle. To get him, Denver gave up six draft picks, including two first-round selections, and three players. Was it worth it?

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders | Dec. 18*

Ashley Landis/AP New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones calls a play during a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas.

It's been two decades since the Raiders last defeated the Patriots. The Raiders are 1-6 against New England since the controversial "tuck rule" divisional playoff game that paved the way for the Patriots win their first of six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. This will be the Patriots' first regular-season game in Las Vegas since the Raiders relocated from Oakland, where the Raiders won 27-20 in 2002.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals | Dec. 25

John McCoy/AP Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.

Can the Buccaneers return to State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII in February? Not if the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray have anything to say about it. After a 7-0 start last season, the Cardinals finished 4-6 and were blown out by the Rams in the postseason.

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers | Jan. 1*

Ashley Landis/AP Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James participates in drills during a combined practice with the Dallas Cowboys, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the Los Angeles Rams' practice facility in Costa Mesa, Calif.

This is the first-ever meeting between the Los Angeles teams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams have a lockdown corner in five-time Pro Bowl player Jalen Ramsey, while the Chargers have their own defensive stalwart in Derwin James, whose contract extension in August makes him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

* Subject to Flex Scheduling