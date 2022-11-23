2022 NFL Thanksgiving games: Teams, TV schedules and storylines

'Tis the season for turkey and pigskin.

The 2022 NFL season once again brings about a trifecta of Thanksgiving games, culminating with Thursday night's game between the visiting New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings.

Here's a look at the slate of games and what's at stake in each.

Buffalo Bills (7-3) at Detroit Lions (4-6)

Ford Field | Detroit

12:30 p.m. | CBS

When the Lions take the field on Thanksgiving, it will be the 83rd time families are carving up turkeys while Detroit is playing football – the most in NFL history.

Their opponent will be quarterback Josh Allen and the Super Bowl-hopeful Buffalo Bills.

Rick Osentoski/AP Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen greets fans after a game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Ford Field in Detroit.

The Lions will be thankful to get a victory, something that's eluded them on Thanksgiving each of the past five holidays. Detroit's last Thanksgiving win was a 16-13 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in 2016.

Buffalo is seeking its second-straight victory on Thanksgiving after trouncing the New Orleans Saints 31-6 last season. The Bills will also be playing their second consecutive game in Detroit after last weekend's game against the Cleveland Browns, originally scheduled to be played in Buffalo, was moved to Ford Field because of a snowstorm.

New York Giants (7-3) at Dallas Cowboys (7-3)

AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

4:30 p.m. | WFLX

This NFC East Division rivalry gets a rare Thanksgiving setting. The Cowboys and Giants are both vying to stay afloat in the playoff race behind NFC East-leading Philadelphia.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones passed for a season-high 341 yards and had two touchdowns (one passing and one rushing) in last weekend's 31-18 loss to the Lions.

Running back Saquon Barkley leads the NFC with 1,163 scrimmage yards on the season.

Adam Hunger/AP New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley scores a touchdown past Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs during a game Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Dallas has the NFL's top-ranked scoring defense (16.7 points per game) and leads the league with 42 sacks this season.

This is the first Thanksgiving meeting between the teams since 1992, when the Cowboys trounced the Giants 30-3.

New England Patriots (6-4) at Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis

8 p.m. | WPTV

The Patriots return to U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time since losing to Philadelphia in Super Bowl LII.

Minnesota is accustomed to playing on Thanksgiving, but the Vikings haven't beaten New England since 2000, when Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was in his first season with the team.

Gregory Payan/AP New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is seen on the sideline against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia won 41-33.

Although the Vikings are 6-2 all-time on Thanksgiving, they fell flat against Dallas, losing 40-3 at home just a week after their impressive 33-30 overtime victory at the Bills.

Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook needs just 55 scrimmage yards for his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season. Teammate Justin Jefferson has 4,109 career receiving yards and can surpass former Vikings star Randy Moss for the most receiving yards by a player in his first three seasons in NFL history.

Nick Wass/AP Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook carries the ball during the first half against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Landover, Md.

New England quarterback Mac Jones has thrown for at least one touchdown in seven of his past eight road starts. The 2021 first-round draft pick has also played turnover-free football recently, aiming for a third-straight game without an interception.

The Patriots are 3-2 in Thanksgiving games, including a 3-1 mark on the holiday under Belichick.