Brady, Buccaneers to host Cowboys in NFL season opener on WPTV

Steve Luciano/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady attempts to make a pass during the first half of Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady throws during Super Bowl LV
Posted at 12:16 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 12:41:14-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions will kick off the 2021 NFL season the way they ended last season -- playing at home.

The NFL announced the first week of its schedule Wednesday, beginning with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys on a Thursday night at Raymond James Stadium, site of Super Bowl LV.

Tampa Bay's Sept. 9 season opener can be seen on WPTV.

The Buccaneers, who became the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium, return all 22 starters from their championship season, most notably Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Brady joined the Buccaneers last year after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. All the Super Bowl MVP did was help bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to Tampa.

He was also able to lure his longtime teammate out of retirement.

The first true "Sunday Night Football" game of the season three days later will pit the Chicago Bears against the Los Angeles Rams. Matthew Stafford, the former No. 1 overall pick of the Detroit Lions, will take the field for the first time as a member of the Rams.

This story will be updated when the NFL releases its complete schedule Wednesday evening.

