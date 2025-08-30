Final ‘not so fast!’ — Lee Corso ends headgear era on ‘College GameDay’

After nearly three decades, Lee Corso donned a college mascot head for the final time Saturday on ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

Earlier this year, the longtime analyst announced he would retire from the college football-themed show. Corso joined ESPN in 1987 and first put on mascot headgear in 1996, choosing Brutus Buckeye, Ohio State’s mascot.

As fate would have it, the biggest game on the opening full week of the college football season was at Ohio State, where the defending national champions hosted No. 1 Texas.

“This pick has become iconic. Not because of the matchup, but because of the man,” “College GameDay” co-host Kirk Herbstreit said.

Saturday’s broadcast marked the 431st time Corso wore a mascot head. It was also the 46th time he chose Brutus.

“This is one of the easiest picks I’ve ever made,” Corso said before putting on Brutus’ head for the last time.

Before his “College GameDay” career, Corso was head coach of the USFL’s Orlando Renegades and served as head coach at Indiana and Northern Illinois.