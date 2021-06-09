Watch
Errors doom Coco Gauff in French Open loss to Barbora Krejcikova

17-year-old Delray Beach undone by 41 unforced errors, including 7 double-faults
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Thibault Camus/AP
Coco Gauff walks back to her bench after breaking her racket as she plays Barbora Krejcikova during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Paris.
Posted at 8:55 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 08:59:04-04

PARIS — Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova has reached her first Grand Slam singles semifinal by stopping the run of 17-year-old Delray Beach resident Coco Gauff at the French Open.

Krejcikova faced five set points in the opener but managed to get past those along the way to a 7-6 (6), 6-3 victory at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Coco Gauff serves to Barbora Krejcikova in French Open quartefinals, June 9, 2021
Coco Gauff serves the ball to Barbora Krejcikova during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Paris.

Krejcikova is a 25-year-old from the Czech Republic who has won two Grand Slam doubles titles. She will face defending champion Iga Swiatek or Maria Sakkari next.

Gauff was the youngest French Open women's quarterfinalist in 15 years. She made 41 unforced errors that included seven double-faults.

