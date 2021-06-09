Errors doom Coco Gauff in French Open loss to Barbora Krejcikova

PARIS — Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova has reached her first Grand Slam singles semifinal by stopping the run of 17-year-old Delray Beach resident Coco Gauff at the French Open.

Krejcikova faced five set points in the opener but managed to get past those along the way to a 7-6 (6), 6-3 victory at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Thibault Camus/AP Coco Gauff serves the ball to Barbora Krejcikova during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Paris.

Krejcikova is a 25-year-old from the Czech Republic who has won two Grand Slam doubles titles. She will face defending champion Iga Swiatek or Maria Sakkari next.

Gauff was the youngest French Open women's quarterfinalist in 15 years. She made 41 unforced errors that included seven double-faults.