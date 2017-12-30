Dolphins game preview: Week 17 vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins will finish off a disappointing season when they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Miami was eliminated from playoff contention last week, but has an opportunity to play a spoiler role in this game. The Bills need a win and some help from others and the Dolphins could look for some revenge. The Bills beat the Dolphins two weeks ago, which dealt a critical blow to the team's playoff chances.

The Dolphins are coming off two straight losses, but those both came on the road. Miami has won two games in a row at home, including a shocking win over the New England Patriots earlier this month.

This contest will likely be Jay Cutler's final game as a member of the Dolphins, with Ryan Tannehill expected back in 2018. Cutler had an inconsistent season as Miami's quarterback, but has not decided if he will retire once again. A strong showing in this finale could only help his chances of finding a new suitor next season.

The Dolphins struggled at times this season and dealt with a myriad of injuries. As it enters this finale, Miami has 14 players on injured reserve. A number of those players were expected to be starters for the Dolphins this season as well. Going into this game, Miami also has running back Damien Williams and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley listed as questionable for this game.

While the Dolphins are one of the worst offensive teams in the league, the Bills have their own problems. Buffalo is also in the bottom-half of the league in scoring and has struggled mightily in the second half of games. The Bills have averaged only 9.3 points after halftime this season.

Miami's season finale will get underway at 4:25 p.m.

