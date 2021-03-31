Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Detectives find cause of Tiger Woods crash but won't reveal

items.[0].image.alt
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods, in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County sheriff says detectives have determined what caused Woods to crash his SUV last month in Southern California but would not release details on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, citing privacy concerns for the golf star. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Tiger Woods Crash
Posted at 5:41 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 18:42:14-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff says detectives have determined what caused Tiger Woods to crash his SUV last month in Southern California but would not release details, citing unspecified privacy concerns for the golf star.

Woods suffered severe injuries in the Feb. 23 crash just outside Los Angeles when his Genesis SUV struck a raised median and uprooted a tree, The Associated Press reported.

Woods is in Florida recovering from multiple surgeries.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva has received criticism back in February for calling the crash “purely an accident."

According to The AP, investigators did not seek a search warrant for Woods’ blood samples.

Detectives did obtain a search warrant to look at the data from the so-called "black box" of Tiger Woods' SUV to get a clearer picture of what occurred.

Villanueva on Wednesday said detectives have determined what caused the collision but claimed investigators need permission from Woods — who previously named his yacht "Privacy" — to release information about the crash.

A police expert refuted Villanueva's privacy claims.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right