Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Delray Beach's Coco Gauff gets her own limited-edition Wheaties box

The 'Breakfast of Champions' teams up with the tennis champ
Coco Gauff of the United States returns the ball against Maria Lourdes Carle of Argentina during the women's singles tennis competition at the Roland Garros Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France.
(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Coco Gauff of the United States returns the ball against Maria Lourdes Carle of Argentina during the women's singles tennis competition at the Roland Garros Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France.
Coco Gauff of the United States returns the ball against Maria Lourdes Carle of Argentina during the women's singles tennis competition at the Roland Garros Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France.
Posted
and last updated

Delray Beach tennis star Coco Gauff landed yet another win: She's featured on her own Wheaties box.

On Tuesday, the cereal brand announced a limited-edition box featuring Gauff, which is in stores this month. It follows up tennis legend Billie Jean King's Wheaties box in May.

Gauff, who just competed in the Paris Olympics, will appear with King at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during US Open Fan Week, where King will "pass" the torch.

Coco Gauff Wheaties box

“It is an honor to be on the next Wheaties box, especially as the legendary Billie Jean King passes the historic ‘Wheaties Champion’ title onto me,” Gauff said of the announcement. “I’ve had so many role models in this sport help guide my professional and personal journey, and I hope to keep empowering the next generation to also work hard and dream big.”

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during a match against Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in New York.

Sports

Coco Gauff calls on young Americans to get out and vote

Andrew Dampf

The announcement also mentions Gauff's commitment to activism, and that she will be donating $50,000 to the City of Delray Beach Parks & Recs to help residents participate in sports programs for free.

The 20-year-old is set to defend her U.S. Open title this week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening