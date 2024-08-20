Delray Beach's Coco Gauff gets her own limited-edition Wheaties box

Delray Beach tennis star Coco Gauff landed yet another win: She's featured on her own Wheaties box.

On Tuesday, the cereal brand announced a limited-edition box featuring Gauff, which is in stores this month. It follows up tennis legend Billie Jean King's Wheaties box in May.

Gauff, who just competed in the Paris Olympics, will appear with King at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during US Open Fan Week, where King will "pass" the torch.

General Mills

“It is an honor to be on the next Wheaties box, especially as the legendary Billie Jean King passes the historic ‘Wheaties Champion’ title onto me,” Gauff said of the announcement. “I’ve had so many role models in this sport help guide my professional and personal journey, and I hope to keep empowering the next generation to also work hard and dream big.”

The announcement also mentions Gauff's commitment to activism, and that she will be donating $50,000 to the City of Delray Beach Parks & Recs to help residents participate in sports programs for free.

The 20-year-old is set to defend her U.S. Open title this week.