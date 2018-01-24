David Beckham plans to unveil Miami MLS team on Monday: AP source

MIAMI (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that David Beckham's plan to bring a Major League Soccer team to Miami may finally become a reality.

Beckham and his partners are planning a Monday event to formally announce the team name and other details about the club, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because nothing has been announced by the team or MLS officials.

Beckham has spent the last four years trying to bring a team to Miami. MLS officials were hoping to announce a deal last summer, but there have been several hurdles including lawsuits surrounding Miami-Dade County's sale of some land to the Beckham group for a stadium that is being planned.