Virginia escapes on botched field goal try at Miami, hangs on to win 30-28

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dontayvion Wicks had a circus catch for a touchdown, Brennan Armstrong passed for 268 yards and Virginia added to Miami's struggles by beating the Hurricanes 30-28 on Thursday night.

Miami freshman kicker Andy Borregales missed a 33-yard field goal try as time expired, the ball bouncing off the left upright.

The Hurricanes drove 75 yards in 14 plays on their final drive, almost stealing a game that they never led and trailed 27-14 in the third quarter.

Lynne Sladky/AP Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) scores a touchdown as tight end Will Mallory (85) runs along side him during the second half against Virginia, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Cam'Ron Harris rushed for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Tyler Van Dyke threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score for Miami (2-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).