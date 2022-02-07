Watch
University of Miami hiring Michigan's Josh Gattis as offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports

Gattis won Broyles Award as nation's top assistant coach this past season
Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis watches during warmups before an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. According to a person with knowledge of the deal who told The Associated Press on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, Miami is hiring Gattis to run new coach Mario Cristobal's offense with the Hurricanes.
Posted at 9:20 PM, Feb 06, 2022
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami is hiring Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to run new coach Mario Cristobal's offense with the Hurricanes.

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Gattis was leaving Michigan after three seasons to join Cristobal's staff.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of an agreement were still being finalized, and there was no announcement imminent from either school.

Multiple other sports outlets also reported the hiring Sunday, including Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports.

Gattis won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach this past season. He helped Michigan to a Big Ten championship and its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

