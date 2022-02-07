University of Miami hiring Michigan's Josh Gattis as offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami is hiring Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to run new coach Mario Cristobal's offense with the Hurricanes.

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Gattis was leaving Michigan after three seasons to join Cristobal's staff.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of an agreement were still being finalized, and there was no announcement imminent from either school.

BREAKING: Michigan OC Josh Gattis is accepting the Miami’s offensive coordinator job, per source. The 38-year-old Gattis who helped the Wolverines to the Big Ten title in 2021, won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach. Big addition for the Canes. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 6, 2022

Multiple other sports outlets also reported the hiring Sunday, including Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports.

Gattis won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach this past season. He helped Michigan to a Big Ten championship and its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

