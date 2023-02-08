University of Miami hiring Lance Guidry from Tulane as defensive coordinator, according to AP sources

The University of Miami is hiring Lance Guidry, who was defensive coordinator at Marshall last season and recently accepted the same position at Tulane, to lead its defense, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized between Guidry and the Hurricanes.

ESPN first reported Miami was expected to hire Guidry as its defensive coordinator.

The 51-year-old Louisiana native was hired way from Marshall by Tulane just last month. Now he'll replace Kevin Steele on Mario Cristobal's staff at Miami. Steele is reportedly on his way to Alabama to become Nick Saban's defensive coordinator after holding that position for one season with the Hurricanes.

Alabama has yet to make the hiring of Steele and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees official. Rees had been an assistant at Notre Dame.

Tulane announced the hiring of Guidry on Jan. 23 to replace Chris Hampton, who left the New Orleans-based school to join Oregon's staff as an assistant coach.

Guidry's defenses at Marshall ranked third in the nation in yards per play this season (4.56) and 26th nationally in 2021 (5.14 ypp).