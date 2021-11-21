Watch
Tyler Van Dyke's 357 yards, 3 TDs help Hurricanes top Hokies 38-26

Miami becomes bowl eligible with win against Virginia Tech
Lynne Sladky/AP
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke throws during the first half against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke throws vs. Virginia Tech Hokies in 2021
Posted at 11:27 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 23:27:46-05

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tyler Van Dyke passed for 357 yards and three touchdowns, the last of them a 55-yarder to Mike Harley with 10:39 remaining that helped Miami hold off Virginia Tech 38-26.

The win ensured Miami (6-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) will be bowl-eligible.

Miami Hurricanes receiver Mike Harley celebrates after scoring TD vs. Virginia Tech Hokies in 2021
Miami wide receiver Mike Harley celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Hurricanes won 38-26.

It also ended a six-game run of the Hurricanes playing games decided by no more than four points.

Connor Blumrick had two touchdown passes for Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4), along with a team-best 132 rushing yards in the debut of interim coach J.C. Price.

