Tyler Van Dyke to remain starting quarterback against North Carolina

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Tyler Van Dyke will remain the starting quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal told reporters Monday that Van Dyke is still the starter headed into Saturday's home game against North Carolina.

The Hurricanes (2-2), who opened the season ranked in the top 25, are mired in a two-game losing streak entering their Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

But Cristobal said he saw a "great, competitive response" throughout the bye week after Van Dyke was pulled in favor of redshirt freshman Jake Garcia during a 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee.

Van Dyke – last year's ACC offensive rookie of the year – has thrown for four touchdowns and three interceptions entering the game against the Tar Heels (4-1, 1-0 ACC). He struggled mightily against North Carolina, completing just 50% of his pass attempts. He had two interceptions in the game and was also sacked twice.

Garcia didn't fare much better, completing 10-of-19 attempts for 169 yards.

"We feel we have two great quarterbacks," Cristobal said, adding that he believes Garcia has a "super-bright future."