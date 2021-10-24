Watch
Tyler Van Dyke throws 4 TD passes as Miami tops No. 18 NC State 31-30

Hurricanes win first ACC game of season
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) pitches the ball to running back Jaylan Knighton during the first half of the team's game against North Carolina State, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 11:47 PM, Oct 23, 2021
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tyler Van Dyke passed for 325 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to Charleston Rambo, and Miami knocked off No. 18 N.C. State 31-30 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak against Power 5 opponents.

Jaylan Knighton had 166 total yards and a touchdown catch for Miami (3-4, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Rambo finished with nine catches for 127 yards and Will Mallory had a touchdown grab for the Hurricanes.

Devin Leary threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns, plus ran for another for N.C. State.

Thayer Thomas had both touchdown receptions for the Wolfpack (5-2, 2-1).

