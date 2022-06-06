Watch
Tim Elko drives in 2 as Mississippi beats No. 6 Miami 2-1 in Coral Gables regional

Rebels send No. 6 overall seed Hurricanes into loser's bracket
Mississippi Rebels batter Tim Elko at Miami Hurricanes, June 5, 2022
Doug Murray/AP
Mississippi's Tim Elko bats during a regional game against Miami on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Posted at 11:04 PM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 23:04:12-04

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Tim Elko double in two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and Mississippi used two freshmen pitchers to keep Miami in check as the Rebels knocked the overall No. 6 seed into the loser's bracket with a 2-1 win on Sunday in the Coral Gables regional.

Miami (40-19) had to bounce back against Arizona in a Sunday night loser-out game.

Hunter Elliott started for the Rebels (34-22) and struck out eight in five innings. A leadoff walk and single in the sixth ended his day. Another freshman, Mason Nichols, came in and allowed a sacrifice fly before shutting down the Hurricanes.

Nichols (1-0) went 2 1/3 hitless innings with three strikeouts. Brandon Johnson faced six batters, allowing a hit, to earn his 11th save.

Miami starter Carson Palmer went 5 1/3 of two-hit ball with 10 strikeouts. Alex McFarlane (3-2) finished the game and took the loss.

