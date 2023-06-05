Texas beats Hurricanes 10-6 to win Coral Gables regional

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Jalin Flores hit a grand slam to cap a nine-run bottom of the third inning and Texas beat Miami 10-6 Sunday to win the Coral Gables regional.

Texas (41-20), which also beat the Hurricanes earlier in the double-elimination regional, moves on to its third consecutive super regional appearance and fourth in seven years under coach David Pierce.

Flores struck out to lead off the third inning but Jack O'Dowd singled to right and, after Mitchell Daly walked, scored on double by Jared Thomas. Peyton Powell hit a two-RBI single, Garret Guillemette added a two-run double before Porter Brown and Eric Kennedy each drew a walk to load the bases and Flores hit a deep shot to center to give Texas a 9-3 lead.

Following two-out walks by Dylan Campbell and Guillemette to load the bases in the sixth inning, Brown was hit by a pitch to score Thomas and give the Longhorns a seven-run lead.

Blake Cyr and Zach Levenson were each hit by a pitch to lead off the top of the second before Dominic Pitelli hit a home run to give Miami (42-21) a 3-0 lead. Yohandy Morales added a three-run shot in the seventh to cap the scoring.