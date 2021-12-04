Record-setting receiver Charleston Rambo declares for NFL Draft

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Hurricanes will learn their bowl destination this weekend, but they already know one star player won't participate.

Record-setting Miami wide receiver Charleston Rambo announced Friday that he is declaring for the NFL Draft, thus ending his collegiate career.

The Oklahoma transfer announced his intentions on Twitter, thanking head coach Manny Diaz and his teammates for "a great experience" and "many memories in my short time here."

"It has been an honor to play at the University of Miami and join the prestigious group of legends before me," Rambo wrote.

Rambo, who transferred to Miami earlier this year, became the school's single-season leader in receiving yards (1,117) and receptions (79).

By declaring for the draft, the redshirt junior will miss the bowl game and forgo his final season of eligibility.

Rambo led the Hurricanes in receiving touchdowns with seven and topped 100 yards receiving in six games this season, including a 210-yard performance against Georgia Tech last month.

The Hurricanes (7-5, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) won five of their last six games after a 2-4 start to the season.