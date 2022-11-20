Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Miami

Actions

No. 9 Clemson tops Miami 40-10 for 40th straight home win

Tigers led 24-0 at halftime, held Miami to 75 yards through 3 quarters
Clemson Tigers QB DJ Uiagalelei runs with ball while pursued by Miami Hurricanes defense, Nov. 19, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jacob Kupferman/AP
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei runs with the ball while pursued by Miami defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly (32) in the second half Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C.
Clemson Tigers QB DJ Uiagalelei runs with ball while pursued by Miami Hurricanes defense, Nov. 19, 2022
Posted at 8:31 PM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 20:35:58-05

CLEMSON, S.C. — DJ Uiagalelei threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as No. 9 Clemson beat Miami 40-10 on Saturday for its 40th straight win at home.

The Tigers reached 10 wins for a 12th straight season and completed their fourth perfect Atlantic Coast Conference regular season since 2015.

Clemson led 24-0 at half and limited Miami to 75 yards over the first three quarters.

Uiagalelei had touchdown passess of 7 yards to Davis Allen and 2 yards to Luke Price. Uiagalelei also ran for an 8-yard score.

Miami fell to 5-6 and must win next week to qualify for a bowl game.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
South Florida's 9 promo

Local news, entertainment & more!