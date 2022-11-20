No. 9 Clemson tops Miami 40-10 for 40th straight home win

CLEMSON, S.C. — DJ Uiagalelei threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as No. 9 Clemson beat Miami 40-10 on Saturday for its 40th straight win at home.

The Tigers reached 10 wins for a 12th straight season and completed their fourth perfect Atlantic Coast Conference regular season since 2015.

Clemson led 24-0 at half and limited Miami to 75 yards over the first three quarters.

Uiagalelei had touchdown passess of 7 yards to Davis Allen and 2 yards to Luke Price. Uiagalelei also ran for an 8-yard score.

Miami fell to 5-6 and must win next week to qualify for a bowl game.