No. 7 Duke pushes past Hurricanes 80-76, sending Mike Krzyzewski to final ACC Tournament championship

Blue Devils coach retiring at end of season
Duke Blue Devils AJ Griffin and Trevor Keels walk off court in final seconds of 2022 ACC Tournament semifinals vs. Miami Hurricanes
John Minchillo/AP
Duke's AJ Griffin (21) and Trevor Keels (1) walk arm-in-arm in the final seconds of the second half against Miami during the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Friday, March 11, 2022, in New York.
Posted at 11:39 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 23:39:22-05

NEW YORK — Paolo Banchero had 18 points and 11 rebounds and No. 7 Duke held off Miami with free throws in the final minute as the Blue Devils and retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship with an 80-76 victory Friday.

Top-seeded Duke will face the winner of the second semifinal between third-seeded North Carolina and seventh-seeded Virginia Tech in Saturday night’s championship at Barclays Center.

AJ Griffin scored 21 points, including three free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal Coach K’s 22nd appearance in the ACC title game.

Krzyzewski has won a conference record 15 ACC championships.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski, March 10, 2022
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski works the bench in the first half against Miami during the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Friday, March 11, 2022, in New York.

Kameron McGusty scored 24 points to lead the Hurricanes.

