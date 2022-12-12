Watch Now
No. 25 Hurricanes ranked for first time since 2018

Miami has won 6 straight, 2-0 against ACC
Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong dribbles vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Nov. 30, 2022
Marta Lavandier/AP
Posted at 1:54 PM, Dec 12, 2022
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are a top 25 team for the first time in five seasons.

No. 25 Miami moved into the Associated Press top 25 rankings Monday after beating Cornell and North Carolina State to improve to 10-1 on the season.

The Hurricanes (10-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won six straight games since their 88-70 loss to Maryland in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament last month.

This is Miami's first appearance in the top 25 since February 2018.

Miami has the week off before hosting St. Francis this Saturday.

The Hurricanes are one of four ranked ACC teams, behind No. 2 Virginia, No. 12 Duke and No. 24 Virginia Tech.

