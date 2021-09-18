Watch
Michigan State stuns No. 24 Miami 38-17

Spartans off to best start since 2015
Michael Reaves/AP
Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor scores a touchdown past Miami cornerback DJ Ivey during the third quarter Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 4:40 PM, Sep 18, 2021
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Payton Thorne passed for 261 yards and four touchdowns, two of those scoring throws going to Jalen Nailor, and Michigan State extended its unbeaten start by topping No. 24 Miami 38-17 on Saturday.

Kenneth Walker III rushed for 172 yards and caught a touchdown pass for the Spartans. They're 3-0 and off to their best start since 2015.

Jayden Reed also had a scoring catch for Michigan State, which forced four turnovers.

D'Eriq King set school records with 38 completions and 59 attempts for Miami.

Miami quarterback D'Eriq King runs with the ball under pressure from Michigan State defensive end Drew Beesley during a game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Charleston Rambo tied a school record with 12 catches for Miami, good for 156 yards and both of the Hurricanes’ touchdowns.

