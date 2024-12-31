Miami Hurricanes part ways with defensive coordinator Lance Guidry after 2 seasons

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami parted ways with defensive coordinator Lance Guidry on Tuesday, after the Hurricanes failed to make the College Football Playoff and allowed 42 points in each of their final two games of the season.

The Hurricanes had gone 50-0 in games since the start of the 2000 season where they scored at least 38 points and had at least 500 yards. But they went 0-2 in their last two games of this season when putting up those big offensive numbers — blowing a 21-0 lead and losing 42-38 at Syracuse to miss a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference title game and a likely CFP berth, then losing 42-41 to Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

"I want to first thank Coach Guidry for his contributions to the University of Miami," Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said. "In a continuous effort to always improve all aspects of our program, I have decided to make a change on defense. We will move forward and make decisions that provide our players, staff and program the best opportunity to win and develop at the highest level."

Guidry spent two seasons with the Hurricanes. Miami is 27th nationally in yards allowed per game this season, but ranked 70th in points allowed per game and registered only 18 takeaways in 13 games.

And as the season went on, the numbers got worse. Miami was 97th nationally in points allowed per game in November and December, then gave up 10 or more yards on 35 different plays in the losses to Syracuse and Iowa State.

It added up to a frustrating end, even at 10-3 for Miami — especially with an offense that was among the nation's best, led by Cam Ward and his school-record totals of 39 touchdown passes, 305 completions and 4,313 yards.

"When we win, we win as a team. When we lose, we lose as a team, as well," Cristobal said after the Pop-Tarts Bowl. "When you look at certain aspects of our game, there were some issues. Sometimes it’s communication and sometimes it’s alignment. Obviously, it’s nowhere near where what is the standard for us."