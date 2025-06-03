Watch Now
Miami Hurricanes oust Southern Mississippi in Regional Final, 5-4

'Canes advance to play Louisville in Super Regional starting Friday
Miami pitcher Brian Walters (10) throws during an NCAA regional baseball game on Friday, May 30, 2025, in Hattiesburg, Miss.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Dorian Gonzalez Jr. and Derek Williams hit home runs and Miami won the Hattiesburg Regional with a 5-4 decision over Southern Mississippi on Monday night.

The Hurricanes go to the best-of-three Louisville Super Regional with a College World Series berth on the line. The Cardinals won the Nashville Regional hosted by No. 1 overall seed Vanderbilt.

Southern Mississippi, which lost its regional opener to Columbia 11-4, got revenge for that game with an 8-1 win and Sunday night topped Miami 17-6 to force the deciding game.

Miami (34-25) had nine hits and they were bunched well. Williams had a solo home run in the first inning. In the fifth, after a two-out single by Michael Torres, Jake Ogden had an RBI double and Max Galvin drove Ogden home with a single to make it 3-1.

Gonzalez had his home run leading off the sixth and then Torres had a two-out single for a 5-1 lead.

Matthew Russo had a run-scoring single in the fourth to tie the game and Tucker Stockman drove in a run in the seventh for the Golden Eagles (47-16).

Carson Paetow hit a two-run, two-out homer in the ninth before Brian Walters got the last out for his 10th save. Will Smith (3-0) pitched the middle three innings for the win.

Matthew Adams (6-4) gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings but struck out nine. Landen Payne pitched the last three innings, allowing a hit and five strikeouts.

Miami plays Louisville in Game 1 of the Super Regional at 3 p.m. Friday, which will be televised on ESPN2. Game 2 is on ESPN at 11 a.m. Saturday.

