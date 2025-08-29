Miami Hurricanes LB Adarius Hayes charged with 3 counts of vehicular homicide following May crash

LARGO, Fla — Miami linebacker Adarius Hayes has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving with serious bodily injury, all of which followed the investigation into a May crash that killed three people.

Hayes surrendered to police Friday morning in his hometown of Largo, Florida, officials said, and records show he was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. It was not immediately clear if he retained an attorney.

Miami said Hayes "has been indefinitely suspended from all athletic-related activities per athletic department policy" in response to the charges. The Hurricanes declined further comment.

Police previously revealed that the three people who died as a result of the crash — a 78-year-old woman, plus two children ages 10 and 4 — were all in a Kia Soul, which collided with a Dodge Durango being driven by Hayes.

The children were ejected from the vehicle, police said, and investigators later found that Hayes was "maneuvering aggressively through traffic shortly before the crash." He was driving at 78.9 mph in a 40 mph zone at the time of the crash, police said.

"The investigation concluded that Adarius Hayes' egregious speed, aggressive and reckless lane changes, and complete disregard for surrounding traffic conditions demonstrated a willful and deliberate disregard for the safety of others, constituting reckless driving. These actions directly led to the tragic deaths of the three victims," Largo police said in a statement Friday.

The Kia, police said, was "lawfully executing a left-hand turn" when Hayes' vehicle "made a rapid and dangerous maneuver" and crashed into the car.

Hayes played in 12 games as a freshman for Miami last season, mostly on special teams. He was a four-star recruit coming out of Largo High and picked Miami after drawing interest from Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State, among others.

Largo is about 20 miles east of Tampa and about 15 miles north of St. Petersburg on Florida's Gulf coast.