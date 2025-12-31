Miami Hurricanes fans hope for playoff revenge against Ohio State in Cotton Bowl

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes fans are hoping to kick off 2026 with a big win as the Canes look for a spot in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. But first, they have to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night.

New Year's Eve is a special occasion for many, but for Canes fans, the new year could usher in a new era for The U.

College football fans in West Palm Beach enjoyed a day of bowl games, with downtown sports bars expecting big crowds for Miami's matchup with the Buckeyes.

"I love an underdog. I do hope (the Hurricanes) come out on top," said Lucie Fumagalli, who was at Duffy's watching Vanderbilt, her alma mater, play Iowa in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

For longtime Hurricanes fans, like Eric Haar and Braulio Alfinez, the Cotton Bowl is about more than a shot at a sixth national title.

"Good vibes. Been waiting for this moment for a long time," Haar said.

"If you're a real Canes fan, you remember 20-plus years ago — this is our get-back from Ohio State beating us on a fluke years ago. So we're excited," Alfinez said.

The sixth national title that never was has been part of the Hurricanes' lore for more than two decades. A more-than-questionable pass interference call during overtime in the 2002 Fiesta Bowl led to Miami losing the championship to Ohio State.

"It's been two decades in the making, and we're out for revenge," Haar said.

But the 10th-seeded Canes are facing a headwind. The Buckeyes have a stout defense and a passing game that features a Heisman trophy finalist and two of college football's best wide receivers.

The No. 2 Buckeyes are 9.5-point favorites — the largest spread of all four upcoming playoff games.

"Obviously we're the underdog, but in college — in any sport — the underdogs can prevail, and I think we will. I think some keys to the game are defense, like what happened against Texas A&M, how we dominated the game. We need to do the same thing tonight," Haar said.

When asked about any good luck rituals, Alfinez said he doesn't have any specific ones.

"I just pray to Christ and hope for the best for our team," Alfinez said.

The winner of the Cotton Bowl punches their ticket to Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8, where they'll face the winner of Thursday's quarterfinal matchup between Georgia and Ole Miss.

