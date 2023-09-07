Watch Now
Miami Hurricanes ask fans to buy Texas A&M tickets, get free tickets for Georgia Tech

Buy one, get one promotion encourages attendance for Jimbo Fisher's return to Hard Rock Stadium, where he's never lost
Miami Hurricanes fans dance during 2023 season opener at Hard Rock Stadium
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Miami Hurricanes fans dance as they cheer during the second half of the season opener against the Miami RedHawks, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 10:27 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 22:27:33-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes appear to be borrowing a play from the Publix playbook.

Miami is offering a buy one, get one promotion on football tickets to encourage fan attendance for Saturday afternoon's game between the Hurricanes (1-0) and No. 23 Texas A&M (1-0) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Anyone who purchases a ticket to the Texas A&M game will receive a complimentary ticket in the same area for the Atlantic Coast Conference opener against Georgia Tech on Oct. 7.

Ticket prices range from $125 in the upper bowl to $310 for club seats in the corner of the stadium.

Miami Hurricanes fan waves 'It's All About The U' towel during 2023 season opener
A Miami Hurricanes fan holds a towel that reads "It's All About the U" during the second half against the Miami RedHawks, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

An announced crowd of 49,024 was on hand for Miami's 38-3 victory against the Miami RedHawks last Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium, which seats 64,767.

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke told reporters Wednesday that he hoped Hard Rock Stadium would be full when the Aggies come to town.

"Definitely need a packed house here for that," Van Dyke said. "Should be a really exciting game. Just excited to see what Hard Rock is going to bring us Saturday."

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor celebrates with fans after beating Miami RedHawks at Hard Rock Stadium, Sept. 1, 2023
Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor celebrates with fans after the Hurricanes beat the Miami RedHawks, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami is also encouraging fans to wear orange in what's being billed as an "orange out" game.

The Aggies are led by former Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher, who was 7-1 against the Hurricanes from 2010-17 and was on the sideline during last season's 17-9 win at Kyle Field. Fisher is a perfect 7-0 in games he's coached at Hard Rock Stadium, including two Orange Bowl appearances.

