Miami edges No. 17 Pitt 38-34 as Tyler Van Dyke outduels Kenny Pickett

Hurricanes defeat ranked opponent for second-straight week
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Miami running back Jaylan Knighton (4) runs past Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) on his way to a long touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
Miami Hurricanes running back Jaylan Knighton, Oct. 30, 2021
Posted at 4:22 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 16:22:17-04

PITTSBURGH — Miami freshman Tyler Van Dyke threw for 428 yards and three touchdowns as the Hurricanes beat No. 17 Pittsburgh 38-34.

Van Dyke outdueled Pitt star Kenny Pickett.

Pickett threw for a school-record 519 yards and four touchdowns but also threw two interceptions. His second pick ended a potential go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter.

Miami improved to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the ACC with the win. Pitt dropped to 6-2 and 3-1.

This is the second straight week that Miami knocked off a ranked opponent after defeating No. 18 North Carolina State 31-30 last Saturday.

