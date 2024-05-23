Watch Now
Miami defeats Clemson 8-7, secures spot in ACC baseball semis

Edgardo Villegas makes leaping catch at wall for final out
Miami's Gage Ziehl during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, June 2, 2023 in Coral Gables, Fla.
Posted at 5:29 PM, May 23, 2024
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Freshman Antonio Jimenez went 2 for 3 with a three-run homer, Edgardo Villegas made a leaping catch at the wall for the final out and 11th-seeded Miami secured a spot in the semifinals with an 8-7 victory over No. 2 seed Clemson on Thursday in the ACC Tournament.

Miami (27-29) also beat No. 7 seed Louisville 8-5 on Tuesday to begin Pool B. Clemson (40-14) goes against the Cardinals on Friday.

Jimenez put the Hurricanes ahead for good at 4-2 with his home run in the second inning. Fellow freshman Daniel Cuvet went the other way for a two-run double later in the inning for a four-run lead.

Clemson scored two in the eighth to get within 7-6 and had runners at second and third before Myles Caba struck out Alden Mathes to end the threat.

Pinch-hitter Jake Kulikowski, another Miami freshman, led off the bottom of the eighth with his second home run of the season for an 8-6 lead. But Clemson got one back when Jacob Hinderleider sent a deep shot over the center-field wall for his 13th of the season.

Cuvet, Villegas and Dorian Gonzalez Jr. each had two of Miami's 12 hits.

Miami starter Gage Ziehl (5-3) pitched six innings, striking out four and retiring eight of the last 10 batters he faced. Caba recorded his fifth save of the year.

