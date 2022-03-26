Watch
Kameron McGusty, Miami take down Iowa State 70-56 in Sweet 16

Hurricanes advance to Elite Eight for first time
Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty shoots vs. Iowa State Cyclones in 2022 NCAA tournament
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Miami guard Kameron McGusty shoots during the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA tournament Friday, March 25, 2022, in Chicago.
Posted at 12:45 AM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 00:49:59-04

CHICAGO — Kameron McGusty scored 27 points and Miami advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time, using its swarming defense to beat Iowa State 70-56 in the NCAA tournament.

Jordan Miller added 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting as No. 10 seed Miami more than held its own in a matchup of two of the tournament's most suffocating defenses.

The 11th-seeded Cyclones shot 32% from the field in the second half and finished with 18 turnovers.

Miami guard Isaiah Wong is congratulated by teammate Kameron McGusty (23) after making a shot and being fouled during the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA tournament Friday, March 25, 2022, in Chicago.

With Charlie Moore directing the attack in his hometown, the Hurricanes got their first win in the school's fourth appearance in the Sweet 16.

Next up is No. 1 seed Kansas on Sunday for a spot in the Final Four.

