Jordan Miller, Nijel Pack lead No. 15 Miami to win at North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Miami coach Jim Larrañaga went into halftime Monday night knowing his 15th-ranked Hurricanes couldn't keep letting North Carolina attack off the dribble and get to the rim.

So the Hurricanes turned an opponent that struggles from 3-point range into a jump-shooting team.

Jordan Miller and Nijel Pack combined for 47 points to lead the offense, while the Hurrricanes' second-half shutdown of driving lanes helped Miami beat UNC 80-72 to stay at the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title chase.

Miller had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Hurricanes (21-5, 12-4), who led 35-34 at halftime but shot 52% after the break to take control and build a 14-point lead. Yet it was more about Miami's defense, which closed off the avenues that had helped the Tar Heels (16-10, 8-7) score 26 points in the paint before the break.

The Hurricanes hedged even harder on screens after halftime to drive UNC ballhandlers farther from the basket and take that away. UNC managed just 14 points in the paint after halftime.

Chris Seward/AP Miami guard Nijel Pack drives against North Carolina forward Leaky Black duing the second half Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

"They were making layups on us," Larrañaga said. "We had to take that away. The guys did a great job of doing that. Again, when you fall behind, oftentimes that leads to teams looking for 3s."

UNC wasn't up to the challenge of making them. The Tar Heels came in ranked 14th of 15 league teams in 3-point percentage (31.4%) and made just 5 of 31 attempts from behind the arc.

"In the second half, we tried to do (attack) and they just did a better job of closing down that paint," UNC coach Hubert Davis said. "The only way that you can open that up is to make some perimeter jump shots, and we just weren't able to do it."

R.J. Davis scored 23 points while Caleb Love had 20 for the Tar Heels, who trailed by 11 in the final 2 1/2 minutes before making a frantic comeback. UNC got within 73-69 on Love's 3-pointer with 34.9 seconds left, but the Hurricanes made 11 of 14 free throws in the last 63 seconds to stay in control.