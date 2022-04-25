Watch
Isaiah Wong declares for NBA Draft but leaves door open for return

Second-leading scorer for Hurricanes last season to maintain college eligibility
Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong in Sweet 16, March 25, 2022
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Miami guard Isaiah Wong dribbles the basketball during the second half of a game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 25, 2022, in Chicago.
Posted at 1:09 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 13:10:06-04

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong has declared for the NBA Draft.

The junior star announced Monday morning on Twitter that he'll enter the draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

"It's an honor to forever be a Miami Hurricane," he wrote in his message.

Wong was the team's second-leading scorer (566 points) during Miami's run to the Elite Eight this past season.

The third-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection averaged 15.3 points per game.

By maintaining his college eligibility, Wong could return to school for his senior season, just as he did last year after initially declaring for the 2021 draft.

"I'm extremely confident in what lies ahead," Wong wrote. "Let's get it!"

