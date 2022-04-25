Isaiah Wong declares for NBA Draft but leaves door open for return

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong has declared for the NBA Draft.

The junior star announced Monday morning on Twitter that he'll enter the draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

"It's an honor to forever be a Miami Hurricane," he wrote in his message.

Wong was the team's second-leading scorer (566 points) during Miami's run to the Elite Eight this past season.

The third-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection averaged 15.3 points per game.

By maintaining his college eligibility, Wong could return to school for his senior season, just as he did last year after initially declaring for the 2021 draft.

"I'm extremely confident in what lies ahead," Wong wrote. "Let's get it!"