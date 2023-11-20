Hurricanes replace FAU at No. 10 in AP basketball poll

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Miami has replaced Florida Atlantic in the top 10 of The Associated Press men's college basketball poll.

The Hurricanes climbed to No. 10 to replace FAU (2-1), which dropped nine spots Monday after falling to unranked Bryant at home.

Miami (5-0) defeated Kansas State 91-83 Sunday to win the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. The Hurricanes moved up two spots to crack the top 10 for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

The Owls had their 19-game home winning streak snapped in a 61-52 loss to Bryant last Saturday night. It was the largest drop of any team ranked in the top 25.

FAU and Miami advanced to the Final Four last season.