Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Miami

Actions

Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King scores sponsor deal with Florida Panthers

Miami star becomes first college player to sign endorsement deal with pro team
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Nell Redmond/AP
Miami quarterback D'Eriq King answers a question during the Atlantic Coast Conference media days Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.
Miami Hurricanes QB D'Eriq King answers question at ACC kickoff in July 2021
Posted at 11:31 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 11:31:15-04

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers have signed a quarterback.

The NHL team said Monday that Miami quarterback D'Eriq King has become the first college player to sign an endorsement deal with the club.

King will appear at some Panthers games and events. He also will engage with fans on social media and produce digital content.

The deal calls for King to work with the Panthers to develop a merchandise collection, co-branded art and his own exclusive concession menu item to be available at all Panthers home games and events for the coming season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Tokyo Olympics Medal Count as of Aug. 8, 2021