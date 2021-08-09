Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King scores sponsor deal with Florida Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers have signed a quarterback.

The NHL team said Monday that Miami quarterback D'Eriq King has become the first college player to sign an endorsement deal with the club.

D'Eriq King (@DeriqKing_) has signed as our first-ever FLA Athlete, becoming the first collegiate athlete to sign an NIL agreement with a pro sports team!



📝 » https://t.co/3dZAMi8rlX pic.twitter.com/sr85OmTfPq — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) August 9, 2021

King will appear at some Panthers games and events. He also will engage with fans on social media and produce digital content.

The deal calls for King to work with the Panthers to develop a merchandise collection, co-branded art and his own exclusive concession menu item to be available at all Panthers home games and events for the coming season.