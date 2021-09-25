Watch
Hurricanes pile up school-record 739 yards in 69-0 rout of Central Connecticut State

Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke makes first career start
Lynne Sladky/AP
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke hands off the football to running back Cam'Ron Harris during the first half of a game against Central Connecticut State, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke hands off to running back Cam'Ron Harris, Sept. 25, 2021
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tyler Van Dyke passed for 270 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start, and Miami tuned up for Atlantic Coast Conference play by racking up a school-record 739 yards of offense in an easy 69-0 win over Central Connecticut State.

A total of eight players had either a scoring run or catch for the Hurricanes, who scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions.

The 69 points was the fifth-most in school history, and the margin of victory was the third-largest behind only 77-0 and 77-7 wins over Savannah State in 2018 and 2013, respectively.

