Hurricanes make spring debut under Mario Cristobal

Reigning ACC rookie of the year Tyler Van Dyke leads offense to 31-27 win
Posted at 10:47 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 22:48:16-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Mario Cristobal made his spring debut Saturday afternoon as the new head coach of the Miami Hurricanes.

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke led the offense to a 31-27 win over the defense at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The reigning Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the year completed 21-of-32 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown.

Cristobal joins Miami from Oregon, where he led the Ducks to a 35-13 record and two Pacific 12 Conference championships in five seasons. The former two-time national champion returned to his alma mater in December looking to restore the Hurricanes to their glory days.

