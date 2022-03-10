Watch
Hurricanes hoops coach Jim Larranaga gets 2-year contract extension

Extension will keep 2-time ACC coach of the year at Miami through 2025-26 season
Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga vs. Virginia Cavaliers, Feb. 19, 2022
Marta Lavandier/AP
Miami head coach Jim Larranaga gestures during the first half against Virginia, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Posted at 8:37 AM, Mar 10, 2022
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes head basketball coach Jim Larranaga is sticking around for a while.

Athletic director Dan Radakovich announced Wednesday that Larranaga has received a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Coral Gables school through the 2025-26 season.

"I am excited to have Jim continue to lead our men's basketball program," Radakovich said in a statement. "He is an outstanding ambassador on and off the court for Miami and for the game of college basketball. We look forward to many more seasons of success with Jim at the helm."

Larranaga has a 222-139 record in 11 seasons at Miami and a 692-473 overall record. He has more wins than any other coach in Miami basketball history.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga talks to players Sam Waardenburg, Anthony Walker and Isaiah Wong, Jan. 22, 2022
Miami head coach Jim Larranaga talks with forward Sam Waardenburg (21), forward Anthony Walker (1) and guard Isaiah Wong (2) during the first half against Florida State, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla.

The two-time Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year has led the Hurricanes to a 22-9 record this season, including a 14-6 record in ACC play.

Miami won its first ACC championship in school history under Larranaga during the 2012-13 season.

"This extension is truly about all of us associated with the program and what we have accomplished together," Larranaga said in a statement. "I love working at Miami and this city has truly become home for me and my wife, Liz. I'm incredibly excited to continue coaching here at 'The U' and look forward to leading the program to more memorable moments in the future."

No. 4 seed Miami will face No. 13 seed Boston College at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

