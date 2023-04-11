Haley, Hanna Cavinder forgo final season of eligibility to 'start a new chapter'

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Haley and Hanna Cavinder have decided to "start a new chapter" in their lives. That chapter doesn't include the Miami Hurricanes.

The 22-year-old twins, who helped Miami to reach the Elite Eight in this year's women's NCAA tournament, announced Tuesday they've decided to forgo their extra season of eligibility to pursue life after basketball.

Haley Cavinder told ESPN that she anticipated returning for another season, but her sister wasn't so sure.

"I don't want to play basketball without Hanna," Haley said.

Hanna said she believes they're "always better together."

The 5-foot-6 identical twins spent their first three seasons at Fresno State before transferring to Miami for the 2022-23 season.

They've benefitted from recent changes allowing college athletes to profit off name, image and likeness deals. The TikTok stars have parlayed their social media following into sponsorship opportunities. They said they've got a new deal soon to be announced.

"We can be prime examples of showing other people when you're done with college what NIL can do with your lives," Haley said.