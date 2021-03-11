Menu

Georgia Tech ends Miami's ACC Tournament run 70-66

Hurricanes stung by Yellow Jackets in quarterfinals
Gerry Broome/AP
Georgia Tech guard Jordan Usher goes up for a shot as Miami guard Isaiah Wong (2) and teammate center Nysier Brooks (3) defend during the second half of a game in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Greensboro, N.C.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher goes up for shot against Miami Hurricanes in 2021 ACC Tournament
Posted at 5:28 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 17:28:45-05

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jordan Usher scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, including a game-clinching dunk created off a sterling play by Jose Alvarado, and Georgia Tech ended Miami's run in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with a 70-66 win.

Miami's Kameron McGusty hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left to get the Hurricanes within two points.

Following a Miami foul, Alvarado saved a poor inbounds pass in the backcourt as he flew out of bounds, passing it to teammate Bubba Parham.

Parham returned the ball to Alvarado, who found Usher alone for the clinching dunk with 19 seconds left.

McGusty scored 25 points for Miami.

