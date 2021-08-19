Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Miami

Actions

Former teammate Rashaun Jones arrested in 2006 shooting death of Miami Hurricanes defensive end Bryan Pata

Arrest made nearly 15 years after execution-style shooting
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP Photo/Alan Diaz/Gerry Broome
Miami Hurricanes defensive end Bryan Pata and defensive back Rashaun Jones were teammates in 2006, when Pata was shot to death. Jones was arrested in connection with the shooting.
Bryan Pata and Rashaun Jones, Miami Hurricanes teammates in 2006
Posted at 2:52 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 15:34:55-04

DORAL, Fla. — A teammate of a former Miami Hurricanes football player who was shot to death nearly 15 years ago has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Rashaun Jones faces a charge of first-degree murder in the 2006 fatal shooting of former Miami defensive end Bryan Pata, Miami-Dade police announced Thursday.

Jones and Pata were teammates from 2004-06.

Pata was fatally shot execution-style on Nov. 7, 2006, outside his Kendall apartment after returning home from football practice. He was 22.

Jones, who played defensive back for the Hurricanes at the time, was taken into custody by U.S. marshals in Marion County, NBC affiliate WTVJ reported.

As a senior in 2006, Pata had recorded 13 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and two sacks at the time of his death.

Bryan Pata, former Miami Hurricanes defensive end shot to death in 200
Miami Hurricanes defensive end Bryan Pata was fatally shot in 2006.

Police did not immediately reveal a motive for the shooting.

A spokesman for the Hurricanes did not reply to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.